PIC: Spider Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘My MJ’ as he wishes the star on her 25th birthday

Spider Man: No Way home actor Tom Holland wished Zendaya ‘the happiest of birthdays’ with a BTS photo from the sets of what seems to be the upcoming Spider-Man movie. The stars look too adorable in the picture as Zendaya clicks a mirror selfie from her camera, and Tom has taken the opportunity to post the perfect snap while wishing his 'MJ'.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx [sic],” Tom penned, as the photo shows a somewhat nervous Tom with a smiling Zendaya as the latter poses with a camera. In the picture, Holland is all suited in his Spider-Man attire while Zendaya seems to be flaunting her regular wear. In the Spider-Man movies, the two play each other’s love interests with Tom Holland playing the role of Spider-Man Peter Parker, while Zendaya plays Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones. Tom’s caption, where he mentioned MJ must also have been for her iconic role in the Spider-Man movies.

Check Tom Holland’s post here:

Recently, the stars were also spotted attending a wedding reception where they enjoyed a rare date night. In one of the pictures posted on social media by fellow attendee Esteban Camarillo, Zendaya was spotted leaning her head against Tom’s temple while they smiled their hearts out for a picture with some friends. Certain videos uploaded by several fan accounts showed the duo dancing their night away at the wedding.

Spider Man: No Way Home is set to hit the theatres on December 17. Starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, the movie is set to deal with Parker’s sudden reveal as Spider-Man and his battle with Spider Man’s enemies throughout the ages. The teaser trailer also broke the 24-hour global record for the most-watched trailer.

