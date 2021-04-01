Always wondered who’s your ideal match from Friends sitcom? All you have to do is pick your Central Perk coffee order and find out!

The beloved comedy sitcom Friends celebrates 26 since its debut today! The nostalgic show first aired on 22 September 1994, lasting 10 seasons and ending in 2004. More than 2 decades later, the show still manages to make audiences laugh. The show and the famous Central Perk have withstood the test of time, to become a cult classic. Not only do the purple windows at Monica’s door and the setting at Central Perk incite a sense of nostalgia, but the characters have really come to feel like home for the fans.

The show’s lead characters Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Monica and Chandler have not only inspired infectious laughter but have also kept us company since the show’s inception. If you, like us, have at times found a resemblance between the show’s characters and your friends, family or even partners sometimes, then this is the quiz for you!! Pick your Central Perk coffee order and we’ll tell you which Friends character you’d be most compatible with!

