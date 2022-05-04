PICS: After Met Gala, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner make another gorgeous appearance at The Staircase premiere

After making a stunning appearance at Met Gala 2022, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out again in New York as they attended the premiere of the actress' upcoming HBO show, The Staircase. The couple looked gorgeous as they colour coordinated their outfits for the event. Sophie Turner who is currently expecting her second baby hid her baby bump in a jet black blazer dress.

The Game of Thrones star added an interesting pop of colour to her black outfit by wearing red gloves along with it. As for her husband Joe, the Jonas Brothers singer was seen sporting a casual look as he wore a black blazer over a printed cardigan. The couple seemed to be in an extremely happy mood as they shared laughs on the red carpet.

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's photos here:

Sophie recently confirmed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala as she spoke about the same for the first time and said, "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever" while speaking to Elle UK.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot twice, once in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas and later in a grand ceremony with their friends and family in attendance in France. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa Jonas in July 202. The duo have remained extremely private about their daughter and have maintained that they will not be revealing her face or sharing pictures on social media.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adorably hold hands, latter shows off her baby bump