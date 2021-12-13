PICS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look truly, madly and deeply smitten in love at The Tender Bar premiere

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are one happy couple and the duo is not shying away from proudly flaunting the same during their public appearances. Recently, the couple walked the red carpet for Affleck's The Tender Bar premiere in LA and were a sight to behold as they looked completely smitten in love and walked hand in hand during the outing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance may be the best things that happened this year and every time the couple step out, it's a delight to see their love-filled moments together. As the couple got together for a date night in LA at the premiere event of Affleck's upcoming film, the duo couldn't take their eyes off each other and even cosied up for red carpet snaps.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's photos here:

At the event, Ben was seen wearing a black three-piece suit and looked sharp as ever. As for his lady love, Lopez looked nothing short of a dream as she wore a gorgeous flowing and partially sheer light blue dress for the event. As the couple posed for clicks, Ben and JLo couldn't stop looking into each other's eyes as they walked the red carpet holding hands.

Since work has been keeping both Affleck and Lopez busy, the duo's outings together have considerably reduced and hence it was a delight to see them together for a red carpet appearance again. The Tender Bar is George Clooney's directorial film which stars Affleck along with Tye Sheridan in a lead role. The film is slated to release in US theatres on December 17.

