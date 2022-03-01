PICS: Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman add glamour to Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's The Adam Project premiere

The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana recently held its premiere in New York. The star-studded premiere was also attended by Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and his friend Hugh Jackman who turned up to support him at the red carpet premiere. The premiere saw Ryan and Blake looking their absolute best.

Every time they step out, Ryan and Blake are pure couple goals and it was the same when the couple walked the red carpet together at The Ada Project premiere. Lively looked her stunning best as she wore a pastel Versace gown for the premiere. The actress was seen posing alongside husband Reynolds in the sweetest manner.

Also attending the premiere was one of Ryan's best friends, Hugh Jackman. The Wolverine star is known to share a great rapport with Reynolds and the duo are often seen indulging in a faux feud online. Fans were beyond thrilled to see Ryan and Hugh together at the premiere as they couldn't help but call it a Wolverine/Deadpool crossover.

Check out the premiere photos here:

The premiere also saw in attendance other lead stars of the film including Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Walker Scobell. The Adam Project director Shawn Levy was also seen in attendance.

The Adam Project revolves around a unique time-travel tale that sees Reynolds travelling back in time and meeting his younger version, Walker Scobell during the same. The film also stars Ruffalo in the role of his dad. The film is all set to release on Netflix on March 11.

