PICS: Deepika Padukone, Kylie Jenner, Ashley and more attend BoF 500 Gala in Paris in snazzy outfits

It was a star-studded evening in Paris as the likes of Kylie Jenner, Deepika Padukone, Jared Leto and more attended the Business of Fashion Gala in Paris. All the attendees were seen putting their best fashion foot forward as we saw the likes of Leto making heads turn with his purple latex outfit including black leather gloves and pink boots.

Also making a stunning appearance at the event was Kylie Jenner who donned an outfit by Mugler. Jenner looked stunning as she arrived for the event sporting a sheer lace gown with cutouts. The beauty mogul looked stunning as she posed at the event alongside designer Casey Cadwallader. After being spotted at Mumbai airport recently, Deepika Padukone who flew to Paris for the Business of Fashion Gala also made a stunning appearance.