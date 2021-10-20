PICS: Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber & more put on a stylish display at Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event

It was an evening of glamour as some of Hollywood's biggest stars descended on the red carpet at Dolby Family Terrace to honor Hollywood's leading ladies. From Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to TikTok sensation Addison Rae, the attendees put on a glamorous display at the event. Other attendees also included Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington and more.

Gal Gadot, who recently welcomed her third baby looked nothing short of stunning as she stepped out sporting a gorgeous pink halter gown with a thigh slit. Gadot was also one of the nine honorees of this year's event and also made a speech during the ceremony.

Also making a gorgeous appearance at the event was Hailey Bieber who walked the red carpet at the event, looking absolutely stunning. The 24-year-old model wore a black outfit by Miu Miu which was a cut-out dress that flashed her perfectly toned abs and flaunted amazing old Hollywood waves with this look.

Check out photos from the event here:

Among other major celebrities who attended the event included actresses such as Halle Berry, Demi Moore, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Jordana Brewster, MJ Rodriguez, Alexandra D'Addario and more.

During her speech at the event, Gal Gadot who was among the honourees, spoke about the myth of the Hollywood diva and said, "I feel like she's this mythical creature—because of all the women I've worked with, from cast to crew to production office, have been the most hardworking and grounded professionals who are focused on making the best entertainment possible", via Elle.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot recalls ‘shaking like a tree’ after Joss Whedon’s misdemeanour, says ‘it’s not okay’