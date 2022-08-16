PICS: Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez attend the LA premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest projects as it brings the prequel story of the famed franchise to streaming. Ahead of the show's release next month, a premiere of the same was held in Los Angeles and to support the same, the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos also made a red carpet appearance along with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

The couple walked the red carpet at the LA premiere and also posed together as Sanchez held Bezos by the arm while posing for photos. The billionaire was seen wearing a grey suit at the event alongside Lauren who sported a glamorous look as she wore a white one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The couple attended the premiere event on August 15 at the Culver Studios in California. The premiere event was also attended by Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe and Catherine Hardwicke among others.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been one of the most-anticipated projects of the year and is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Touted to be one of the most expensive series, the show stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry among others.

The show has been created by Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. A second season for the show has reportedly been already confirmed.

