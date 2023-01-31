PICS: Jennifer Aniston spotted wearing Manish Malhotra ivory lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 trailer; Fans react

Jennifer Aniston, the renowned Bollywood star is well-known for both her exceptional acting talent and good looks. She is one of those rare stars who proved age is just a number, and can own any kind of outfit like a real pro. Jennifer Aniston is now winning the internet with the recently released official trailer of her upcoming project, Murder Mystery 2. The renowned star is reprising her much-loved character Audrey Spitz in the crime comedy, which is set to release on Netflix. Jennifer Aniston spotted in a Manish Malhotra lehenga

To the much surprise of her fans across the globe, especially those of Indian origins, Jennifer Aniston is spotted in an exquisite ivory lehenga in the official trailer of Murder Mystery 2, which has been going viral on social media. The heavily embroidered is created by none other than the renowned Indian designer, Manish Malhotra. Jennifer, who looked ethereal in the traditional Indian wear, completed her look with a statement messy bun and pair of Kundan chaandbalis.

About Murder Mystery 2 trailer The promising official trailer of Murder Mystery 2 depicts the new episode in the life of Audrey Spitz and Nick Spitz, the couple who are currently pursuing their profession as full-time detectives. However, then things take a different turn when the couple visits an island, to attend the wedding of their Indian friend Maharaja, who gets kidnapped on his big day. The Netflix film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt.

