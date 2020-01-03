PICS: Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Adam Driver make noise at 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival

From Jennifer Lopez to Robert DeNiro, many stars flocked for the big night and posed for the paparazzi ahead of the kickoff gala.

Stars descended down at the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival red carpet on Thursday night as the prestigious film festival kicked off. From Jennifer Lopez to Robert DeNiro, many stars flocked for the big night and posed for the paparazzi ahead of the kickoff gala. Jennifer Lopez, who starred in this year's much talked about Hustlers, sashayed down the red carpet in floral strapless gown and had fiance Alex Rodriguez by her side.

Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx, Adam Driver, Robert DeNiro and Renée Zellweger were among the A-listers who walked the red carpet. The festival will continue for the next days till January 13, and one can expect to see plenty more familiar faces out and about in the Southern California desert.

While Jennifer Lopez opted for a blush pink and white outfit, Charlize Theron looked stunning in a skirt suit set from Christian Dior. The stars were also awarded during the gala and so was Adam Driver. The after party was another head turner as many let their hair down and enjoyed the night. Other celebs who attended include Quentin Tarantino, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and Joker director Todd Philips. While Lopez won the Spotlight Award, Bombshell actress Theron won the International Star Award.

Whereas, Tarantino took home Director of the Year Award and Adam Driver the Desert Palm Achievement Award. Check out their red carpet and after party pictures below:

