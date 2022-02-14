PICS: Kanye West attends Super Bowl 2022 with daughter North & son Saint West amid beef with Pete Davidson

Kanye West has been hitting the headlines for his recent Instagram posts where the rapper has been calling out ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Amid his online beef with the comedian, Kanye was spotted attending Super Bowl 2022 along with daughter North and son Saint at SoFi Stadium. Kanye also shared a video on his Instagram.

The rapper who has been continuously roasting Pete Davidson on his account took a break from the same to share a video of himself along with North and Saint ahead of the Super Bowl game. In the captions, he wrote, "GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME." In the same video, Kanye also panned the camera to others who were also cheering for the team and Tyga was also spotted in the same.

Check out North and Saint West's with Kanye from Super Bowl here:

Kanye's a recent outing with North and Saint comes after the rapper's recent post where he begged for ex-wife Kim Kardashian to reunite their family again. Kanye previously accused Kim of not allowing him to see his kids and also maintained that she stopped him from attending daughter Chicago's birthday by not sharing the party venue with him.

In the meantime, Ye has also been dropping posts on Instagram targeted at Pete Davidson and has also written in one of the photos of the Saturday Night Live star and Machine Gun Kelly's Calvin Klein photoshoot, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

As for the other Kardashian-Jenner family members, while neither Kim Kardashian nor Kylie Jenner whose ex Tyga was seated with Kanye were at the game, Kendall Jenner shared an Instagram story from SoFi Stadium.

ALSO READ: Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson's face and calls out Kid Cudi: The knife just goes in deeper