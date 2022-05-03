PICS: The Kardashians stars Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kourtney and Kylie dazzle their way through Met Gala 2022

It was a Kardashian-Jenner takeover at Met Gala 2022 as the family members arrived in style for fashion's biggest night. For Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the evening was even more special as the duo made their debut appearances at Met Gala. Kourtney was also accompanied by her fiance Travis Barker for the coveted red carpet event.

Evey Kardashian-Jenner family member seemed to have a special reason to celebrate this year's Met Gala as Kim Kardashian flaunted her new romance on the red carpet as she attended the event with beau Pete Davidson. As for Kendall and Kylie, the Jenner sisters kept up their reputation of always being on point when it comes to fashion and served some distinct looks at the event.

Among the first members of the family to arrive at the event was Kris Jenner. The momager made a solo appearance at the event and was seen wearing a yellow satin Oscar de la Renta gown that netizens have been comparing to be similar to one of Jackie Kennedy's outfits.

Check out the photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family at Met Gala 2022 here:

As for Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder made headlines for her stunning look as she wore Marilyn Monroe's historic dress to the Met Gala. She looked similar to the movie icon and left fans might impressed with her elegant look. Also, Khloe Kardashian gave old movie star vibes as she dressed up in a shimmery gold gown for the occasion.

One of the biggest surprises though was Kylie Jenner's dress which was a high fashion wedding gown that she wore with a veil and a cap.

