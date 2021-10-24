PICS: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker indulge in rare PDA as they share a victory kiss post his NBA game

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker who are otherwise a private couple, indulged in a rare moment of PDA as the duo kissed during the latter's NBA game. After Booker's team, The Phoenix Suns won their latest match against Los Angeles Lakers, Booker headed towards his girlfriend who was seated courtside to share a kiss in an adorable moment.

The loved-up couple has been together for over a year now and apart from their social media exchanges and photos together, the couple hasn't made any public appearances for red carpet events as of yet. Devin and Kendall's recent romantic moment at the game, left everyone gushing over the duo including Kendall's sister Khloe Kardashian who shared the photos on her Instagram story.

Kendall is known to frequently attend Booker's NBA games and often cheers for his team, The Phoenix Suns by also wearing their jersey. Recently, the model was accompanied by her friends, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber for the game.

Check out Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's photos here:

Kendall and Devin's relationship has been going steady for a while now and it was also reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family is more than thrilled about it and even claim that they haven't seen Kendall being this happy before.

Recently, Kendall also made her first public statement about her boyfriend when she appeared on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 25-year-old model revealed that her niece, Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster has the biggest crush on her boyfriend Devin. Kendall also joked that she gets jealous of their chemistry and how well they get along.

