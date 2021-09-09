PICS: Kylie Jenner flaunts her baby bump in FIRST appearance since pregnancy confirmation

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently announced they are expecting their second child together. Kylie made the big announcement on Instagram with a sweet video that received a lot of love and congratulatory messages from her family. In her first outing since pregnancy confirmation, Kylie was clicked in a white outfit while flaunting her baby bump.

Kylie headed out for dinner in New York, after making the headlines for her pregnancy announcement. During her outing, Jenner was seen wearing a gorgeous white dress with a long white overcoat. The beauty mogul showed off her growing baby bump in the same as she made her first public appearance during the second pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis who are already parents to Stormi are now expecting their second child and it's not yet confirmed whether it's going to be a baby boy or a girl. After rumours suggested that Kylie was pregnant with her second child, Jenner finally made the official announcement with a sweet video on Instagram that not only captured Stormi's reaction but also Kris Jenner's surprised expression.

Check out Kylie Jenner's photos here:

Kylie's sister Kim took to Instagram to react to her sister's announcement video and wrote, "Yaay more babies. More cousins" while hinting at how her four kids will now have a new baby cousin arriving soon. Kourtney and Khloe also expressed their happiness by sharing teary-eyed emojis while reacting to the emotional announcement.

Travis Scott also re-shared Kylie's video on his Instagram stories and added a string of heart emojis to it. Given how amazing a dad Travis is to Kylie and his daughter Stormi, fans are excited for him to once again take up dad duties with their second baby's arrival.

