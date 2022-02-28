PICS: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut as a couple at SAG Awards 2022

The SAG Awards 2022 took place on February 28 in California. With some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry turning up, fans were looking forward to spotting some of their favourite couples such as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck but were met with disappointment as they gave the awards ceremony a miss. Although it still turned out to be an exciting event as another Hollywood couple made their relationship red carpet official.

The Morning Show star Billy Crudup walked the red carpet with girlfriend Naomi Watts as the couple made their debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. While it has been reported that the couple has been dating since 2017, the duo made their official red carpet appearance together for the first time at SAG Awards.

Check out their red carpet photos here:

The couple looked stunning as they colour coordinated in black for the event. Watts looked gorgeous in a glittery, Fendi gown whereas Crudup appeared dapper in a classic black tux. The duo posed on the red carpet together in a cute manner as Watts proudly placed her arm around her partner. It was a special evening for Billy who was among the nominees for his performance in The Morning Show although he lost out to Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae in the Best Actor in a drama series category.

As for Crudup and Watts' relationship, the duo first sparked romance rumours in March 2017 and have reportedly been together ever since. Naomi was previously married to Liev Schreiber for 11 years before the couple called it quits in 2016.

