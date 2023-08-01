PICS: Nick Jonas highlights best moments with wife Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie; calls July a movie

Nick Jonas, the popular American singer is happily married to celebrated Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. The much-loved couple, who welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, is currently enjoying their new roles as parents. Recently, Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle and highlighted his best moments with wifey Priyanka and daughter Malti from the month of July. The fans are now going gaga over the Summer Baby singer's Instagram post.

Nick Jonas's movie-like July with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

The musician, who is a complete family man when it comes to his personal life, shared some lovely pictures of his best moments from their vacation, Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, and their Wimbledon finals appearance, on his post. "July was a movie," Nick Jonas captioned his post. In the first picture, the Desi Girl is seen sitting on her dear husband's lap, as they enjoyed a beach holiday. She looked stylish as always in a brown and white checkered bikini, while the singer opted for a grey sleeveless t-shirt, matching animal-printed boxers, and a white cap.

In the next picture, Nick Jonas is seen having a good time with his daughter Malti Marie in a mini pool, on their yacht. He also shared a lovely family picture with PC and their little daughter, on his post. In the picture, the popular stars are seen having a good laugh together and enjoying the sea with Malti. Jonas also shared pictures of Chopra's stunning birthday decor and her monochrome picture with the birthday girl's hair bow.

Check out Nick Jonas's Instagram post, below:

