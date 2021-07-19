PICS: Nick Jonas wishes ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra on her 39th birthday: You deserve all the happiness

Nick Jonas wishes wifey Priyanka Chopra on Instagram with a lovely post. Scroll further to check out the pictures.

From to Kareena Kapoor, several members of the film fraternity took to their social media and wished happy birthday. Priyanka’s husband and pop star Nick Jonas all took to his Instagram and wished her in the sweetest way. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. Several fans poured in love in the comment section for the actress. Priyanka celebrated her 39th birthday. Nick shared two pictures of Priyanka. In the first one, she is wearing a beautiful saree and posing for the camera in a serene way.

The second picture shared by Nick Jonas is of Priyanka’s childhood. Kareena Kapoor dropped a monochromatic picture of Priyanka and wrote, “Happy Birthday Priyanka..may you keep brekaing boundaries forever." A rather quirky wish came from Zoya Akhtar who shared a photo of Catwoman which read, "Reality? Who's brilliant idea was that? Happy birthday PeeCee..keep making your dreams come true." Janhvi Kapoor shared a lovely picture of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone's favourite desi girl!! Wishing you another year of being a complete boss and making it seem so effortless and fun."

Dostana director and Priyanka Chopra’s friend Tarun Mansukhani also wished her on Instagram. He wrote, “We've gone from strangers to friends to family... and in that time, I've seen you grow from my girl to the ultimate desigirl and now to the global girl! What an inspiring journey it has been! Happy birthday @priyankachopra here's to decades more of forgetting to click new pictures and reposting the same old ones!!!"

