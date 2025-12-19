PICS: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Welcome First Child, Here’s How Her Name Scottie Rose Honors His Dad

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have announced the birth of their firstborn. On December 18 (local time), the comedian and his girlfriend took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans. With photos of their infant, seemingly taken in the hospital, and hidden right now behind white heart emojis, they introduced the world to Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

The name Scottie seemingly honors the actor’s father, Scott Davidson, who was a firefighter and passed away on September 11, 2001, at the very young age of 33.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt become parents for the first time

In a post shared with her 1.1 million followers, the model wrote about birthing her first child, “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025

scottie rose hewitt davidson (red heart emoji)

my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsie

wu tang forever. - pete”

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt also starred in some photos taken with their little girl in the post. The first showed them all bundled up in a snowy area, holding onto their baby. The following images had the mama enjoying some sweet time with her kid, and the father kissing his lady love right after she gave birth. Scottie made another adorable appearance holding on to her mumma’s pinky finger with all her might, her tiny hands snug in a bow-onesie.

The new father was also seen feeding milk to his baby daughter, totally caught up in the moment. With how tiny she is, the parents could be seen comparing her size to that of everything around them, including a pregnancy time chart, making a cameo. From late-night ice creams to kisses on the forehead, the two seemed to be enjoying the newborn experience to the fullest.

Back in July, PEOPLE reported that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were expecting their first child, which they later confirmed by sharing pregnancy photos with the world. "Pete and Elsie are doing great, and they’re both so excited about becoming parents," a source shared back then.

