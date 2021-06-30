PICS: Prince William, Kate Middleton & George along with Ed Sheeran, David Beckham cheer England at Euro 2020

While England had the spectacular support of their home crowd, Gareth Southgate's team also had a few popular faces in the crowd to cheer them. Check out their pictures below.

The round of 16 of Euro 2020 is slowly progressing to the quarter final stage and on Tuesday night (IST) two more teams exited the championship. One of them was Germany who conceded to England in thrilling final minutes of the match as the Brits beat the Germans 2-0 to progress to the next round. While England had the spectacular support of their home crowd, Gareth Southgate's team also had a few popular faces in the crowd to support them.

Few such celebs were Prince William, Kate Middleton and son Prince George. Looking dapper in suits, the father and son duo looked stylishly on point as Kate Middleton took inspiration from the flag's colours and stood out in a red blazer. The royals were seated just a row ahead of former England footballer David Beckham who was accompanied with son Romeo Beckham.

Next to the Beckham's was singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn who donned white tees and looked in great spirits. Meanwhile, singer Ellie Goulding was also snapped in a red dress sitting behind Romeo Beckham whose blonde hairdo was quite an eye catcher.

During half time, David Beckham and Prince William were also seen chatting over the rows. Whereas Romeo was seen chatting with Kate Middleton. The celebs were definitely an excited bunch and cheered England on as Harry Kane's team beat Germany.

Check out the photos below:

