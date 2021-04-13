PICS: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky snapped leaving Drake's party; Singer's lipstick stain lands on rapper's cheeks.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted multiple times and on Monday they were seen exiting Drake's party in Los Angeles. Check out the photos below.

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky may have not confirmed their relationship but the lovebirds have given us ample proof to believe that there's more than just friendship on the cards. And the latest proof came on Monday night when they were snapped exiting a restaurant one after the other in Los Angeles. While they did not pose for photos together, it was A$AP Rocky's photos that made noise.

Rihanna as usual looked stunning in a floor length chocolate brown coat, brown mini-dress with a fringe hem, diamond-encrusted strappy heels and a patterned handbag. The singer also donned her patent bright crimson red lipstick and the lipstick stain on A$AP Rocky's cheeks.

While exiting, A$AP Rocky did not pose for the paparazzi and was hazed by the camera flashlights. In one of the photos, a small red lipstick stain can be seen on the rapper's right cheek.

A$AP and Rihanna have been spotted multiple times and on Monday were snapped exiting Drake's party. Even though Rihanna and Drake have a brief romance history, the duo have moved on and are reportedly friends now. Drake threw a party for a small group and invited Rihanna and A$AP for the same.

Take a look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's photos below:

An insider revealed to E!News, "Rihanna and A$AP arrived around midnight and stayed for several hours into the night. They were going back and forth between the main dining room and private room and were laughing with Drake and having drinks with him."

The insider also added, "Rihanna looked happy to be out and was in a great mood. She was chatting with many people and friendly with anyone who approached her. She didn't care to be seen. A$AP was nearby her the entire time, but they weren't overly affectionate. They left together in the same car."

