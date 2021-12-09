PICS: Sarah Jessica Parker makes RARE red carpet appearance with her son James at And Just Like That premiere

The premiere of Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That was recently held in New York and attending the same, was the lead cast of the series including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kirstin Davis. At the premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker was also joined by her family as her husband Matthew Broderick and son James accompanied her.

At the red carpet event, SJP wore a grey Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt that certainly looked something her famous character Carrie Bradshaw would have loved. Parker was seen posing on the red carpet alongside her husband Matthew, 59, and her son James both of whom looked dapper in black suits. The actress was seen sharing an adorable family moment on the red carpet as she was seen sharing an exchange with her son.

Also seen at the premiere were SJP's co-stars including her onscreen husband Chris North.

Check out photos from the premiere event here:

Sarah Jessica Parker is known to talk about her family on Instagram and back in September she told fans that her son James was headed off to college. She also shared a back-to-school photo with James in his freshman garb.

As for the upcoming reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That is all set to premiere on HBO Max. The show will see SJP return as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kirstin Davis as Charlotte. Kim Catrall who played Samantha in the original series will not be appearing in the reboot.

ALSO READ: SATC's Chris Noth says feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall is 'sad and uncomfortable'