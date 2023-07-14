PICS: Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have a fun day out; Fans speculate possible collab

Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez , now that's a pair of singers you don't see hanging out together often. Gomez and Cabello both, are pop stars that have made a way for themselves in the entertainment industry with grit and hard work. Now that's a duo that will leave the fans wanting more! And, it looks like, fans might be in a treat for a collab as Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello enjoy a fun day together.

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello hang out at the beach

Selena Gomez, the former Disney star posted photos of her fun day out with singer Camila Cabello. Gomez posted four pictures in one thread, but that's not what got fans' attention, it was the second picture that surely made some stans squeal in excitement.

The second photo features Gomez making a victory sign high up in the sky, while the other arm is wrapped around Cabello, who is showing the middle finger to the camera with her tongue out. The caption read, “Random moments feat, @camila_cabello.”

A Selena and Camila collab in the making? Fans think so

Stans went crazy in the comments seeing two of the most iconic pop stars of our times hanging out together. Many even started wondering if there was a collaboration in the works, as Gomez also posted a picture of herself in what looked like her studio.

The first thing anyone would think when they see two world-famous talented singers having a fun day out together is...friendship goals! but the second thing would surely be a collab. So the fans flooded Gomez's comments with either suspicion of a collaboration or a request for one.

In the comments section of the post, one user wrote, "Imagine randomly seeing Selena Gomez and Camila out in public!" Another user said, "SELENA AND CAMILA COLLAB? YES PLEASE!" Many were shaken to their core seeing two of the most famous singers in the world chilling it out, one user said, "When two mothers unite and maximize their joint slay.”

People were buzzing with excitement and rightfully so. Gomez hasn't released music in a while, and in fact, in the past, she's even hinted at taking a break from singing to focus on herself, so the possibility of the singer putting out one more song before taking a hiatus has definitely made a lot of fans excited.

Meanwhile, Selena recently made headlines when she released photos of her with Taylor Swift from their fun 4th of July celebrations. Previously, the singer was filming for her project in Paris.

