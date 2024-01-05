PICS: Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco look cozy in fuzzy sweaters, enjoy courtside date night at NBA Lakers Game

In a heartwarming revelation last month, Selena Gomez publicly acknowledged her romance with music producer Benny Blanco on Instagram, declaring him her "absolute everything." Recently, the couple indulged in a courtside date at an NBA match, with Gomez donning a stylish black-and-white coat and metallic boots, while Blanco opted for a floral-printed hoodie. Blanco later shared candid photos of Gomez on Instagram, capturing her red manicure and radiant smile. As they kick off the new year, the couple appears cozy in fuzzy sweaters, with Blanco planting a sweet kiss on Gomez's cheek, creating a series of delightful moments shared on social media.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s courtside date

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently enjoyed a date night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as they were spotted sitting courtside during a game between the L.A. Lakers and the Miami Heat. The away team secured a victory with a final score of 110-96. During the game, 31-year-old Gomez and 35-year-old Blanco didn't shy away from displaying their mutual affection. They were seen cuddling close and holding hands, adding a touch of PDA to the night.

This public outing follows closely after Gomez shared a romantic photo of herself and the music producer on her Instagram Story just before the New Year's holiday. In the snapshot, Gomez, dressed in a dark oversized sweater, smiled at the camera while Blanco, in a vibrant print hoodie, hugged her from behind and planted a kiss on the Only Murders in the Building actress’ neck.

Selena Gomez calls Benny Blanco her ‘everything’

Selena Gomez seemed to have officially acknowledged her relationship with Benny Blanco, whom she has been dating for over six months, in early December. The confirmation came when a fan account posted a black-and-white photo of Gomez and the producer, which was then shared by Pop Crave . In the comments section, the Come & Get It singer left a heartfelt message about Blanco and reacted to fans' comments. She expressed, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," and responded to another fan by stating, "Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end."

Before this confirmation, Gomez had dropped a strong hint about her relationship status and her new beau on December 3. She replied to an Instagram post from a now-deleted fan account that featured an image of her and Blanco with the title, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is In a Relationship." In response, she simply said, "Facts," and later shared a black and white selfie on her Instagram Story, leaning against what appeared to be Blanco's chest.

