PICS: Sydney Sweeney Goes Instagram Official With Scooter Braun After Jonathan Davino Split

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are officially in a relationship! The couple, which has long been rumored to be dating, made it Instagram official on the actress’s social media account on May 1. Sharing photos from their week away from the limelight, enjoying some private time at the Stagecoach music festival in California, she dropped sweet snaps of the duo having a great time.

Sydney Sweeney introduces new boyfriend, Scooter Braun, to the world

On her Instagram account with over 26 million followers, Sydney Sweeney wrote ‘cowboy kind of weekend’ with a red heart emoji. The post was accompanied by photos of the two all snuggled up together, including him holding her up bridal style and some photobooth moments. In one of the photos, Scooter Braun can be seen holding her up on his shoulders as she threw her hands around. They also sang karaoke together and seemingly had a great outing with their big group of friends.

Check out the photo dump below:

Her post comes a couple of weeks after he made it Instagram official on his page with a subtle story starring his new girlfriend. The two are believed to have first met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, and have since only gotten much closer. The duo reportedly began their relationship in September 2025 and were spotted on a date multiple times, including Los Angeles dates with friends.

Scooter Braun was previously married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022, when they confirmed their divorce. The duo shares three kids, Jagger Joseph, Levi Magnus, and Hart Violet, of whom they hold joint custody. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino after dating for seven years and went their separate ways in March 2025, and the actress focused on her work, including The Housemaid and Euphoria Season 3.

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Reveals ‘Struggling’ to Date Post Jonathan Davino Breakup: ‘Never Used a Dating App’