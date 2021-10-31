PICS: Taylor Swift slays in a lace jumpsuit as she honours Carole King at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with a tribute to Carole King as she performed to the singer's Will You Love Me Tomorrow track. Taking to the stage in Cleveland, Ohio, Swift looked nothing short of a diva as she sported a stunning black lace jumpsuit for the event and delivered a memorable performance.

Swift on October 30, left audiences and Carole King herself mesmerised as she honoured the veteran artist with a performance on Will You Love Me Tomorrow and also gave a speech about being inspired by her. Admiring King's songwriting and contribution to the music industry, Taylor in her speech honouring her said, "Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, from older siblings to younger, and from lovers to each other", via Just Jared.

Check out Taylor Swift's photos from the event here:

The 79-year-old singer who has been known for delivering hits like You’ve Got a Friend and It’s Too Late also shared a few words of love for Swift as she referred to the 31-year-old singer as her "professional granddaughter."

A video message was also played at the even where other celebs and musical artists also honoured King which included the likes of Elton John, Tom Hanks and more. In the video, Tom Hanks called "Tapestry" as arguably the greatest music of all time.

