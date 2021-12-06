PICS: Tom Holland & Zendaya can't take their eyes off each other at Spider-Man: No Way Home's London event

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release on December 16 and ahead of the same, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been busy promoting the same. During their recent appearance at the London event, Tom and Zendaya couldn't take their eyes off each other and even held hands on the red carpet. Tom and Zendaya were also accompanied by Jacob Batalon.

Zendaya who has become a fashion icon over the years was seen sporting a glitzy Alexander McQueen outfit that consisted of a gray oversized blazer with silver embellishments along with black tights. As for Holland, the actor spruced up in a stunning black leather jacket.

On the red carpet, Zendaya and Tom's crackling chemistry was undeniable as the duo only had eyes for each other and exchanged adorable smiles while posing together on the red carpet.

Check out Tom and Zendaya's photos here:

The couple, who sparked romance rumors as early as 2017 seemingly confirmed their relationship in July after they were spotted kissing in viral paparazzi photos. Ever since the duo has indulged in some adorable social media exchanges that have further confirmed their relationship. Tom has been open about lauding Zendaya for every achievement and recently even celebrated her fashion by praising her for being awarded at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

In a recent interview with GQ, Tom maintained his wish to keep his personal life private. Zendaya also gushed about working with Holland and called him a "perfectionist" while talking about him in her InStyle interview.

