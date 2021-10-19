PICS: Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and more slay at Dune's London premiere

One of the most-anticipated films of the year starring Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, Dune recently held its star-studded London premiere. As the lead cast o the film turned up on the red carpet, everyone looked absolutely stunning, especially Zendaya and Chalamet who were certainly the highlight of the evening. Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and more also attended the event.

Zendaya looked absolutely stunning as she chose to go for a Rick Owens white gown that seemed perfect for Dune's sci-fi vibe. The actress enhanced her look further with her hair tied up in an amazing updo and a killer eye makeup that gave her a sci-fi princess look.

Chalamet who has been becoming one of the most loved actors when it comes to upping the game of male fashion was seen dressed in Alexander McQueen’s spring 2022 men’s collection suit. The embellished suit consisted of silver zipper detailing that made the look stand out.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Dune's London premiere was also attended by Jason Momoa who was seen striking a pose with the film's lead stars, Chalamet and Zendaya on the red carpet.

The Denis Villeneuve film is based on Frank Herbert's novel by the same name and stars Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides. The film's story is set in the future where humans reside in galactic empires. The plot of the story also serves as a coming-of-age tale of Atreides' character. Dune also stars Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more in key roles.

