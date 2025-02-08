Picture This: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley and After's Hero Fiennes Tiffin's Prime Video Rom-Com Gets a Poster; SEE Here

Prime Video has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming romantic comedy, Picture This, featuring Simone Ashley from Bridgerton and Hero Fiennes Tiffin from After. This UK original film is directed by Prarthana Mohan, who is recognized for her work on The Miseducation of Bindu.

Picture This is the latest adaptation of the Australian romantic comedy Five Blind Dates. Nikita Lalwani has developed the screenplay, which is adapted from the Australian movie written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park.

Ted Lasso actor Phil Dunster joins the ensemble cast alongside Ashley and Tiffin, along with Kulvinder Ghir (Bend It Like Beckham), Nikesh Patel (London Has Fallen), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Anoushka Chadha (You), Sindhu Vee (Matilda: The Musical), and Luke Fetherston (Still Up).

Set in London, the film follows Pia ( Ashley ), a fiercely independent woman who, along with her best friend Jay, struggles to run a photography studio.

As her sister Sonal (Chadha) prepares for her wedding, their mother Laxmi (Vee) insists that Pia also needs to find a life partner. At Sonal’s engagement party, a spiritual guru predicts that Pia will find her true love within her next five dates. Her family eagerly takes control, setting her up on a series of blind, unpredictable dates.

Tara Erer, Head of Northern European Originals at Prime Video, spoke about the film, saying, "We’re really excited to bring this brilliant, new, and original London-set romantic comedy to Prime Video customers," as reported by Deadline.

Erer added, "Picture This has a fantastic cast, with the wonderful Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our leads, as well as a brilliant filmmaking team. We know our audience is going to absolutely love this film—and laugh a lot while watching it."

Picture This, starring Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, will be available to stream on Prime Video.