Picture This Trailer OUT: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Embraces Modern Romance With Nod to Indian Roots in Prime Video Film

Simone Ashley has taken a break from regency drama to star in Prime Video's modern romance, Picture This. The Bridgerton star plays Pia, a strong-willed, independent girl focused on building her business despite her Indian mother pestering her to get married.

However, Pia reconsiders her love life after a spiritual guru predicts that she'll meet the love of her life in the next five days. Coincidently, she reunites with her ex-flame Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) at a party, who is the last person she wants to re-enter her life.

To move on from the latest turn of events, Pia decides to go on a series of blind dates set up by her family. As per the trailer, her first three dates, which include a flat-earther, an allergic reaction, and a man who would stab babies to have Pia's bone structure go horribly wrong.

In the aftermath of her series of disastrous dates, Pia might have opened a door for Charlie to re-enter her life while still having her guard on. Overall, the movie will strike a balance between the humor that comes with her desperate blind dates and Pia's romantic life.

The trailer starts with Pia (Ashley), who’s dressed in a gorgeous saree, standing over a bar at an Indian wedding. As soon as she spots Charlie in the crowd, she orders a “double drink” to the bartender.

It is followed by her mother flaunting their family’s ancestral jewelry, which Pia would get after marriage. “What if I don’t want to get married? I’m building a life for myself; I don’t need a man to do that,” Ashley says in the trailer.

In addition to the Sex Education fame and Fiennes Tiffin, the cast includes Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Phil Dunster, Adil Ray, Anoushka Chadha, and Kulvinder Ghir, among others.

Picture This will be released on Amazon Prime Video globally on March 6.