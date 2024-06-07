Piece By Piece Trailer: Pharrell Williams’ Biopic's First Look Includes Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and More

American singer-songwriter and rapper Pharrell Williams autobiographical film Piece by Piece stands out from previous musician biopics. Uniquely, it is set entirely in the Lego universe. A glimpse of this universe was finally revealed in a star-studded trailer for the project, released on Thursday (June 6).

The teaser begins with Pharrell’s Lego avatar suggesting to the film’s director, Morgan Neville, “It would be cool if we told my story with Lego pieces.”

Pharrell's Lego biopic features a star-studded cast and iconic music moments

The teaser then shows animated Lego scenes of Pharrell’s childhood and his musical projects, including the creation of his hit with Snoop Dogg, Drop It Like It’s Hot. Many of his past collaborators, like Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, and Jay-Z, who laugh at the end of the trailer, lent their voices and toy likenesses to the project.

"I adored music—it fascinated me," Williams shares in a voice-over. "I'd watch mesmerizing colors of light. I thought all Black kids did the same—gazing into the speaker, like, Wow."

New Pharrell film Piece by Piece hits theaters October 11th

Pharrell William’s new movie, Piece by Piece, hits theatres on Oct. 11. It includes two new songs by Pharrell. In January, he revealed the project on Instagram, expressing his surprise that his childhood love for Legos turned into a movie about his life.

In an interview with Variety discussing the trailer, Williams expressed his desire for the film to serve as a medium for anyone seeking a good, aspirational, inspiring story told vividly in a way that feels relatable on a personal level.

"The joy comes from seeing it all come together, piece by piece—pun intended," he remarked. "My story might not make sense to everyone. Most people stick to one or two lanes, but I enjoy crossing into different worlds, taking what interests me from various experiences, and applying them elsewhere."

