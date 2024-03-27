Pierce Brosnan Says THIS About Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Rumored Casting As Next James Bond; Find Out

Aaron Taylor-Johnson made headlines after rumors about him potentially stepping into the role of James Bond, following Daniel Craig's tenure, surfaced online. While reports from The Sun suggested Taylor-Johnson was close to signing a contract, fans eagerly awaited confirmation. Recently, Pierce Brosnan, who previously portrayed Bond, shared his support for Taylor-Johnson on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D'Arcy Show, adding excitement to the ongoing speculation about the next Bond actor.

Pierce Brosnan says Aaron Taylor-Johnson has ‘talent’

During his recent appearance on RTÉ Radio 1’s The Ray D'Arcy Show, Pierce Brosnan, who famously embodied James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, responded to a fan's question about Aaron Taylor-Johnson potentially taking on the iconic role. Brosnan expressed his confidence in Taylor-Johnson, stating, "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

He further recalled working alongside Aaron in one of his production company Irish DreamTime’s earliest projects and acclaimed his performance in the movie. He said, “One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it,” talking about a 2009 movie that starred Brosnan, Carey Mulligan, and Susan Sarandon.

The Stranger Things actor continued, “So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.” He further shared his advice for Aaron if he is to step into 007’s iconic shoes, “Be bold. Go out there. Have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it. You can do it.”

Until now, Aaron Taylor-Johnson hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumors of him stepping into James Bond’s role. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, he completely avoided the topic and said, “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell.”

Pierce Brosnan on starring in James Bond role

During his appearance on The Ray D'Arcy Show, Pierce Brosnan also reminisced about his own journey as James Bond, a character created by renowned spy novelist Ian Fleming, whom Brosnan felt destined to portray. He shared a personal anecdote, revealing that he and his late wife, actress Cassandra Harris (who also had a role in a Bond film, For Your Eyes Only), used to joke about him becoming James Bond—a notion that eventually became reality.

Brosnan recounted being offered the role for the 1987 film The Living Daylights but having to decline due to his commitment to the TV series Remington Steele, leading to Timothy Dalton taking on the role instead. After two Timothy Dalton Bond films and a six-year hiatus, Pierce Brosnan was given another chance to portray the iconic secret agent. In 1995, he made his highly anticipated big-screen debut as James Bond in GoldenEye.

About this, he said, “It was my destiny, I guess, to play this role, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving. I’m very proud of the work.”

