Pierce Brosnan Set To Star In New Thriller Titled Wolfland Directed By Son Sean Brosnan; Deets Inside

Pierce Brosnan is one of those actors who really needs no introduction because he is Bond, James Bond. He was the fifth actor to play the fictional secret agent James Bond in the James Bond film series, starring in four films from 1995 to 2002. Apart from his that identity, he has also starred in some other notable movies like Mamma Mia! (2008), The World’s End (2013), and Seraphim Falls (2006) and more.

And now Brosnan is getting ready for yet another movie which will be directed by his own son Sean Brosnan. Actor-turned-filmmaker Sean Brosnan has previous experience of helming a feature film. He directed My Father Die (2016).

Pierce Brosnan to lead in new thriller Wolfland

This is time to be directed by his own son, Yes, famed actor Pierce Brosnan is going to star in a new thriller film which is titled Wolfland. The interesting part is the movie will be directed by his own son Sean Brosnan.

"I'm excited to be working with Pierce on a film that aims to redefine the werewolf sub-genre," said Sean Brosnan. "With the amazing special effects talents at Imaginarium, we'll craft a werewolf transformation set to rival the iconic scenes from 'An American Werewolf in London.'" He also said that they are excited about the potential impact of an expanding Wolfland universe.

The film is being produced by Marcus Warren for Light Sound Frequency and Christian Moore for The Consortium, with Imaginarium Studios, founded by Andy Serkis.

What will Wolfland be about?

In the thrilling adventure called Wolfland, a brave teenager sets off on a perilous journey after his sister is horrifically attacked and starts changing in strange ways. Determined to find a fabled werewolf hunter who can undo the curse, he ventures out from his quiet hometown.

When the teenager finally meets the legendary figure Devlin, he convinces him to take on the tough task of hunting down the scary creature. But it was not an easy mission. As they both embark on their journey, it leads them to a dangerous road of violence and chaos, and that tests their bravery and survival skills.

Pierce Brosnan will be seen next in The Unholy Trinity and Four Letters of Love directed by Richard Gray and Polly Steele respectively.

