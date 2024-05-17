Pierce Brosnan's Fast Charlie Set To Release In Theatres Across India On May 31; Watch Trailer HERE

Action thrillers are a genre that has a lot of potential in the upcoming years, and another highly anticipated flick is on its way. Panorama Studios and PVR INOX Pictures are releasing Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin, and James Caan. The movie is slated for a nationwide release in Indian theaters near you on May 31st.

Directed by Phillip Noyce, the upcoming thriller sees Brosnan starring as the titular Charlie alongside the late James Caan, and Morena Baccarin. Furthermore, this film is even more special as it marks the final appearance of James Caan.

What is the plot of the film Fast Charlie?

Fast Charlie is based on a novel by author Victor Gischler. The plot of the film revolves around a man named Charlie Swift, played by Pierce Brosnan, a seasoned hitman navigating a dangerous underworld

In the trailer, Brosnan sports a Southern accent and hints that Charlie's job goes terribly wrong. A host of enemies, including possibly his employer, soon set out to kill him. Check out the trailer below and mark your calendars for this absolutely entertaining film.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Can Fast Charlie break Pierce Brosnan's recent misses?

Pierce Brosnan, best known for his tenure as the British superspy James Bond, however, bid farewell to the role in 2002's Die Another Day. Since then, he has consistently worked across various genres. While he is still a fabulous actor, Brosnan has starred in several movies that haven't hit the mark either critically or commercially, Some of these films include The King's Daughter, The Final Score, and more.

Advertisement

It's difficult to tell from the trailer alone whether Fast Charlie will break this unfortunate trend, but some of the creative talent involved suggests that it might. Considering the genius makers behind the film, given the star cast and their years of experience as some of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood,.

ALSO READ: TIME Women of the Year Gala 2024: Greta Gerwig, Taraji P. Henson, And More Walk Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2024: Andrea Arnold Opens Up on the Bizarre Thought That Led to the Creation of Barry Keoghan Starrer Bird