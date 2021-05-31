  1. Home
Piers Morgan attacks 'family abusing' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once more while praising other royals

In a latest column for Mail Online, Piers Morgan compared sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to their 'spoiled-brat cousin' Prince Harry.
Piers Morgan attacks 'family abusing' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once more while praising other royals. Piers Morgan attacks 'family abusing' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once more while praising other royals.
British television host and presenter Piers Morgan was at it again as he launched yet another stinging attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In a latest column for Mail Online, Morgan wrote about how he met sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at a London party earlier this month and was impressed by them. Despite being in the storm of controversies surrounding their father Prince Andrew amid the Jeffery Epstein scandal, Morgan revealed the sisters "never complain". 

A part of his column read, "I've known both Princesses since they were very young, and they’ve been through a lot of tough times in the media spotlight, especially lately over their father Prince Andrew’s shameful friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. But they never complain, or give whining interviews, or publicly trash their family." 

He further referred to Prince Harry as Eugenie and Beatrice's 'spoiled brat cousins'. He added, "They’re always incredibly nice, polite and good fun – which all makes such a refreshing change from their narcissistic, self-pitying, family-abusing, spoiled-brat cousins over in California."

Morgan has been incredibly vocal about his displeasure about Meghan and Harry leaving stepping back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. He even made a dramatic exit from his presenter duties over backlash he received due to his criticism of Meghan Markle.

"I think they should be stripped of their titles because they’re trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage in the Commonwealth where a lot of the countries are believing this racism crap," Piers Morgan had stated back in March on his show 'Good Morning Britain'. 

