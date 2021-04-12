Piers Morgan claims Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson texted THIS to him after he bullied Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan recently stated that Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson allegedly texted him after he left his talk show GMB, and told him that she misses him!

Disgraced TV host Piers Morgan recently claimed that he received a text message from Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, after his controversial comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If you didn’t know, Piers has been making headlines for his vicious verbal attacks on Meghan Markle and character assassinating the Duchess over her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Specifically, Morgan questioned Duchess Meghan‘s side of the story in her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan ended up storming off the set of his morning show (before quitting), Good Morning Britain. Now, in a new column with Daily Mail, Morgan revealed a text he allegedly received from the Duchess of York. “Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan ‘Pinocchio’ Markle to see me leave GMB,” Morgan wrote in the column. “‘People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,’ texted Sarah, Duchess of York, ‘get back out there!’” “Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together… ‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?” he concluded.

Last week, the disgraced TV reported claimed that the royal family is in gratitude towards him. In an interview via Mirror UK, Morgan revealed that several members of the royal family thanked him for 'standing up' to Meghan and Harry. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family," he said. However, Morgan refused to divulge names. He added, "I'm not going to go into who it was... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."

