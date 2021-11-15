Piers Morgan doubts Buckingham palace not telling the entire truth about Queen Elizabeth’s health

TV personality and royal watcher Piers Morgan recently speculated that the Queen's health might be more of a "serious situation" than the Palace is suggesting. For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth has been unwell for quite some time and even spent a night at the hospital, although palace officials have assured people that the majesty is just resting on doctor’s orders. The royal also missed Sunday’s Remembrance Day Service after the palace stated that she sprained her back after the health scare.

The official announcement declaring the Queen’s absence from the monumental event said: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

Now, the 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter and voiced his concerns about the seriousness of the royal’s health condition. Piers retweeted an article which stated that Her Majesty was going to be missing after spraining her back and added his own thoughts to the situation. Piers wrote: "There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying." In another tweet right after, Piers added a photo of the Queen and wrote: "Remember them, and Her Majesty, today at 11am."

In the queen’s absence, Kate Middleton was seen taking centre stage at the balcony, a spot where the queen usually stands. Prince Charles laid down the wreath and led the royal family at the service.

