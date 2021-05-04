Piers Morgan reacts to Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage as the news blows out

Bill and Melinda Gates released a joint statement announcing to the world that they have decided to separate from one another after 27 years of fruitful union.

In a shocking turn of events on Monday, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates released a joint statement mentioning that they have decided to part ways forever as they move onto the next phase of their life. The union began in 1994, where both of them got married while Melinda was still working in Microsoft. They have three adult children and a foundation that has served for the last 21 years to millions of people around the globe dealing with poverty, malaria, and insanitation amongst other things. The separation news has blown over the internet due to the suddenness of it.

Their statement read, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.” 56-year-old Piers Morgan was one of the quickest to react to the news on Twitter. The surprise in his reaction could be felt by the loss of words in what perhaps one is trying to express.

Take a look at how Piers reacted to the news:

There was no intimidation of the separation in the public eye. Further in the statement they specified the questions that the people might have in mind, “We continue to share a belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” Even at this churn of their lives, both Bill and Melinda chose to keep the foundation first.

Also Read| Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage; Couple announce in a joint statement

Share your comment ×