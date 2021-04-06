Piers Morgan reiterates he still doesn't believe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 17 claims are exaggerated

Last month, Piers Morgan had quit his show and walked out after he got called out on live TV by his co-host for repeatedly trashing Meghan Markle.

It has been almost a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and several royal experts are still discussing the ramifications of it. One of them is former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan on a recent appearance on Fox Nation's 'Tucker Carlson Today'. Appearing on the show, Morgan reiterated that he still does not believe all the explosive details Meghan and Harry had revealed in their chat with Oprah.

He said, "Here we are a month later, and frankly—I've had plenty of time to think about this—I still don't believe any of what they were saying. Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don't understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth."

For the unversed, Piers had quit his show and walked out after he got called out on live TV by his co-host for repeatedly trashing Meghan Markle. In his latest interview, the host also added how Prince Harry should also share the blame with the royal family for not helping Meghan with her mental health struggles.

Piers added, "He (Prince Harry) makes no secret of his desire that everyone who feels depressed or anxious or has suicidal thoughts to get immediate help, and yet here was his wife who says she was feeling constantly suicidal, and Prince Harry never sought to get her help. And I find that very hard to believe frankly."

Harry and Meghan, in their interview, had revealed that despite repeatedly asking for help from the firm, they were denied guidance or counselling.

ALSO READ: Prince William and Prince Harry will sign off on late mum Diana's sculpture set to be unveiled in London

Share your comment ×