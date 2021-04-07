Piers Morgan says he got messages of 'gratitude' from royal family members after Meghan, Harry's interview.

In a new and explosive interview with Extra's Billy Bush, Piers Morgan revealed that he has received messages of 'gratitude' from the royal family.

Piers Morgan has been appearing in a series of interviews a month after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell all interview with Oprah Winfrey. After reiterating that he still does not believe in the claims made by Meghan and Harry, in a new and explosive interview with Extra's Billy Bush, Morgan revealed that he has received messages of 'gratitude' from the royal family.

Explaining his stance in the interview, Morgan revealed that several members of the royal family thanked him for 'standing up' to Meghan and Harry. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family," he said.

However, Morgan refused to divulge names. He added, "I'm not going to go into who it was... but gratitude that somebody was standing up." The latest revelations by Morgan have not yet received any official reply from the Buckingham Palace.

Apart from this interview, Morgan also appeared recently on Fox Nation's 'Tucker Carlson Today'. He emphasised how 17 claims by the couple are either untrue, not proven or exaggerated. "Here we are a month later, and frankly—I've had plenty of time to think about this—I still don't believe any of what they were saying. Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don't understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth," Morgan said on the show.

ALSO READ: Piers Morgan reiterates he still doesn't believe Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 17 claims are exaggerated

Share your comment ×