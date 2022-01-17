Piers Morgan SLAMS Prince Harry for ‘brazen double standards’ over wanting police protection in the UK

Piers Morgan is once again slamming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this time over accusations and reports that they are using their royal titles to "fleece" the Queen. The disgraced broadcaster recently suggested that the Sussexes have made a deliberate choice to "pop their heads up" as the Queen deals with the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, and Prince Andrew's sexual assault legal case. Piers, who has never shied away from criticising Prince Harry and Meghan, admitted that if it were his decision he would strip them of their royal titles completely. Morgan also insisted that Prince Harry should be denied protection from the British police force upon his UK visits.

Back in March, after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers exited the Good Morning Britain in a dramatic fashion after alleging that Meghan was lying about being suicidal in her chat. Now, appearing on BBC's Sunday Morning, Morgan said: "It was absolutely chillingly inevitable that these two would pop their heads up again right when the Queen least wants them to. I feel so sorry for the Queen right now - it’s her Platinum Jubilee coming!”

He added: "The timing of it is so appalling as well - she’s lost her husband, she’s got this awful situation with Andrew, and now her grandson, who has been baiting the Royal Family all year, has now popped up from his mansion in California to say that when he comes back to the UK, he wants to have the British police protect him.” When the chat show host pointed out that Prince Harry has offered to pay for the police protection himself, Piers said he doesn't “give a damn!"

Morgan continued: “Why should the British police protect him? He’s now a private citizen - he doesn’t do any royal duties. They’re making hundreds of millions of dollars fleecing their royal titles, which they still have, while simultaneously trashing the Royal Family and the institution of the monarchy that his grandmother is the head of. And now they want to have their cake and eat it as always, and say, 'When we’re back in the country, we want to be treated like other royals. You’re not other royals!’. I think there’s a brazen double standard - if you want to have the royal title, do royal duty like your grandmother, who is the pillar of royal duty."

