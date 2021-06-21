Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle once more; This time calls her 'Princess Pinocchio'

Piers Morgan, who had earlier quit his show 'Good Morning Britain' after he was called out for his hate comments on Meghan Markle, took a fresh dig at the Duchess.

British television personality Piers Morgan is at it again as he took a dig at Meghan Markle on Twitter. Morgan, who had earlier quit his show 'Good Morning Britain' after he was called out for his hate comments on Meghan, took a fresh dig at the Duchess of Sussex. According to a report in Page Six, Morgan while replying to a critic on Twitter took a dig at Meghan.

In his latest attack, Morgan labelled Meghan as "Princess Pinocchio". Replying to a netizen on the reasons behind leaving his talk show, Morgan in a now-deleted tweet said, "ITV didn’t get rid of me. I left GMB because I declined to apologize for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio." To jog your memory, Meghan had filed a complaint against Piers Morgan after he accused her of repeatedly lying in her explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in March.

As per reports, the former Suits alum lodged a formal complaint with the news channel ITV over Piers Morgan. He he quit his popular breakfast show dramatically by storming off the set after he was confronted on air by weatherman Alex Beresford.

Meghan, in her interview, had revealed that a member of the royal family had raised concerns over their son Archie's skin colour. She also had stated that she received zero help from the institution in regards to her mental health. Ever since the interview aired, Meghan has not yet met the royal family. However, her husband Prince Harry visited the UK once for his late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral service.

