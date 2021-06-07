Piers Morgan takes a dig at Prince Harry & Meghan for naming daughter after Queen post months of family feud

Piers Morgan recently called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for naming their daughter after Queen Elizabeth in the midst of family drama that has been going on for months since Megxit.

Disgraced TV host Piers Morgan recently mocked the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle again in the wake of the birth of their daughter. The royal duo named their newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after months of emotional turmoil for the Queen and the Royal Family and Morgan did not shy away from pointing out the irony of the situation. Morgan, 56, snubbed the Sussexes for giving Queen Elizabeth’s pet name to her as her first name.

Lilibet was born on Friday, months after her parents Meghan and Harry gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey where the duo discussed the reasons behind leaving the royal family. The couple also accused the family of racism, partiality and not protecting them.

Now, discussing Lilibet’s arrival, Morgan lashed out at the duo on Australia’s Today show, saying: “It's quite ironic isn't it. You have this couple who have been trashing the Royal Family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the Queen.” “Maybe it's their way of reaching out, as the Americans say, to the royals and wanting some kind of end to this on-running feud.”

While his disdain for the couple is evident, the disgraced TV host did say that he will not trash the couple over the happy news. He said: “I always think when a new baby is born - I've had four myself - it's churlish to put any negative slant. “At such a moment. I wish them all the very best. There is four in the family now. I wish them every success and a long and happy life.”

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did THIS first after welcoming Lilibet Diana and it includes the royal family

Share your comment ×