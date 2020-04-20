Piers Morgan trolls Victoria Beckham for furloughing fashion brand staff; Calls her prima donna millionaire

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan trolls Victoria Beckham for furloughing the staff at her fashion brand and calls it a pretense.

Victoria Beckham recently took the decision of furloughing staff at her eponymous fashion brand in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. While she placed 30 staff members on the government scheme and granted them leave without a salary deduction, Victoria put her own salary on hold in order to help her staff members. This means that her staff will now receive 80 percent of their wages from the taxpayer-funded pot while Victoria's own salary is put on a halt. However, this gesture made by Victoria Beckham did not go well with Piers Morgan, who trolled her for doing so.

In his show Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan didn't think twice before lashing out at Victoria Beckham. "How nice it was at the weekend, with all the selfless acts, to hear Victoria Beckham is furloughing 30 staff of her failing business," he sarcastically said. Piers also commented on her business. "Lost money year after year. Been bailed out by her famously rich husband David Beckham. Sorry, this furlough scheme was not for prima donna millionaires like you. Running a vanity project like her fashion business that makes no money," he added.

When his co-host, Susanna Reid pointed out the fact that Victoria is sacrificing her own pay in order to benefit her staff so that they receive their full salary, Piers Morgan refused to back down and said, "You the taxpayer are now funding a loss-making vanity project for David and Victoria Veckham. Do you feel good about that?"

This is not the first time that Piers Morgan is taking a dig at Victoria Beckham. The British broadcaster took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and slammed the 46-years-old fashion designer saying, "Sorry, but this makes me puke. If you care this much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham – then why are you taking taxpayer money the NHS desperately needs – and you DON’T need – to furlough your staff & prop up your failing business." Earlier, he also called David Beckham and Victoria hypocrites.

Sorry, but this makes me puke. If you care this much about the NHS, @victoriabeckham - then why are you taking taxpayer money the NHS desperately needs - and you DON’T need - to furlough your staff & prop up your failing business? https://t.co/pTVaODxk5V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 19, 2020

