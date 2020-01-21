Pilou Asbaek accidentally uses foul language at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
The Denmark native slipped while speaking to the media about the final season of the show, which was criticised a lot. "You know what I get most now? Why did you guys f*** up Season 8?'," Pilou said. After realising his mistake, he defended himself by saying: "We would do that in Europe! In Europe we can say that!"
He also recalled how the team was applauded for 15 minutes after the initial read-through over the script. According to him, the show had a perfect ending despite massive criticism. "When we had the read-through at Belfast two-and-half years ago, we ended up standing and doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending but people were upset," Pilou added.
Thanks to everyone who helped me out yesterday at @sagawards @sydneysollod #EVAN @boss @jimmychoo @ultraformer.dk @henrikaffe @gameofthrones @hbo IT WAS AN INCREDIBLE EVENING. I’m forever thankful being a part of something so special as #GOT ps. Apparently I dropped the F-word during a live interview my sincere apologies...I was just so fucking HAPPY and tired Photos by the @anders.august
