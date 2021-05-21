Pink: All I Know So Far: 5 Best Moments from the rockstar mum's dazzling documentary

As we envelop our hearts into Pink's 'wild' life as a rockstar touring the world while being a terrific mom in her documentary Pink: All I Know So Far, let's take a look at the five best moments which were our personal favourites.

Pink, the Grammy-winning musician, is a larger than life personality, who is giving her fans and everyone a peek through her curtain as a rockstar mum, juggling her hectic work life with her demanding family life. Directed by Michael Gracey, the 41-year-old musician's dazzling documentary Pink: All I Know So Far has finally released today, i.e. May 21, on Amazon Prime Video.

Let's take a look at 5 best moments from Pink: All I Know So Far which made the music documentary such a fun watch: *SPOILERS AHEAD*

Pink's epic So What performance at 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour's Wembley Stadium concert

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is as bada*s a singer as she is with her acrobatic abilities. Over the years, with one goosebumps-inducing performance after another, we got a taste of why Pink stands out from other artists towards the end of the documentary when the musician performed her hit single So What during her fabulous 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour's Wembley Stadium concert. Flying high in the air, Pink dances around the entire stadium before the finale sees her singing: "I gave you life / I gave my all / You weren't there / You let me fall." - before literally diving down into the audience in what was an exhilarating sequence.

Pink tearfully reads out an emotional fan letter to husband Carey Hart

It's during her time with family where Pink shines the brightest and you see that in the loving relationship between Pink and her husband and motorcycle racer Carey Hart. While not much was discussed about their relationship, which had been through its major ups and downs over the years, a tender moment takes place when the two share a conversation over wine. Pink reads out loud an emotional fan letter where said fan confessed that the singer inspired her to come out and fall in love with herself. A tearful Pink is deeply moved while Carey praises his wife for being such a positive influence by being true to herself.

Pink and daughter Willow Hart's serious conversation about choosing between touring with family or camp with friends

Another highlight of the documentary is the 'spirit animal' bond shared between Pink and her free-spirited daughter Willow Hart, who identify with each other on a 'best friends' level. This means that the two can be extremely honest with each other, no matter how serious the conversation may be. During one such chat, Willow confesses that she wants to go on camp with her friends, which would mean leaving her mom's tour halfway. Pink's understanding of her daughter with the way she says that Willow doesn't need to feel bad about leaving to spend time with her friends, and can come and talk to her mom about such things anytime without any hesitation, sees the emotional maturity between the mother-daughter duo. It's also how Pink envisions Willow and son Jameson Hart's future through her parenting style which is something every parent can relate to.

Pink's son Jameson Hart in every scene ever

We can't not mention Pink's son Jameson Hart, who truly was the cherry on top of the documentary icing. We get to see Jameson's infectious energy and elaborate shenanigans tiring Pink out as even she, with her exuberance, sometimes can't match up to her goofy kid. Whether it be playing with a trumpet or quipping how his mother took his breath away post a concert, Pink's little monster was every bit delightful to watch.

Pink doesn't walk out of any door

While Pink's songs have many quote-worthy elements, Pink's documentary is also filled with some wise words of wisdom as well. One such quote which has left quite an impression on us is when the singer stated that she "doesn't walk out of any door." By this, Pink means that she brings her home with her even when working. Throughout the documentary, we see how Pink had Carey, Willow and Jameson by her side while she lives her dedicated and hardworking rockstar life. But at the same time, she doesn't neglect her family and rather strikes a tricky balance, which many would find inspiring. It's also during a getaway sequence, which features her family and concert crew as well when Pink explains that while she feels guilty to not give her children a conventional home life, she's come to realise that Willow and Jameson are being nurtured through the diverse people they get to meet, her crew and strangers across the globe, and spend time with and especially learn from.

