Pink: All I Know So Far Trailer: Grammy winner reflects on superstardom and motherhood in upcoming documentary

The trailer of Pink's documentary, All I Know So Far is out and it explores her life on the road with her family during the Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Pink is all set to give us a sneak peek into her life as a rock star mom and how she manages life on the road with her upcoming Amazon documentary titled, Pink: All I Know So Far. The first trailer of the documentary has now been released and it promises to be an exciting ride as Pink takes us behind the scenes of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which began in early 2018.

If the challenge of entertaining crowds night after night with electric performances is any less, the documentary shows Pink take on the task of getting her family to accompany her on tour. The Grammy-winning artist's family including husband Carey Hart and kids, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4 are seen accompanying Pink on her tour and exploring life on the road with the superstar.

The documentary shows Pink revealing how she always wanted to be a rock star and a mother. The trailer showcases some beautiful moments between Pink and her children as they try to understand the megastar that she is when she takes the stage.

Check out the trailer here:

Pink also talks about how motherhood changes most female artists saying, "There's no way a mother can walk away from her babies and not think about them every single second ... A lot of moms stop touring because you can't imagine being able to do both."

The documentary has been directed by Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame. The trailer concludes with Pink saying, "It's a concert, it's a tour. But it's also the story of our life." All I Know So Far is all set to drop on Amazon Prime on May 21, 2021.

ALSO READ: Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink to receive the Icon Award; Quips ‘It's a true pinch me moment’ for her

Share your comment ×