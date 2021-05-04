Pink breaks silence on weathering coronavirus in 2020; Confesses thinking ‘it was over’ for her

Pink recently opened up about battling Coronavirus in 2020, the musician revealed that she reworked her will when she thought she was beyond saving.

Musician Pink was one of the many celebrities, and people, to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last year. Now, in a recent interview with Mark Wright for Heart Radio show, the singer finally opened up about how her experience was with the virus. For the unversed, the 41-year-old singer and her son, Jameson, tested positive in April of 2020, with her daughter, Willow, and husband Carey Hart, being spared from the virus. “It was really, really bad,” Pink recalled, admitting that during the battle, she actually “rewrote my will.”

Pink went on, saying that there was a point where she “thought it was over for us. I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’” Speaking of the will, she added, “As a parent, you think, ‘What am I leaving for my kid…? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’”

Apart from getting COVID, the singer also broke her ankle in 2020. “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!” Pink wrote on Instagram in December 2020, along with a selfie in the hospital. “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!” Pink jokingly added. “2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

