Pink calls husband the most ‘supportive guy in the world’ while revealing the secret to their 15 year marriage

Pink recently opened up about her marriage and weathering the COVID 19 pandemic with her husband Carey Grant and their son. Scroll down to see what she said.

Pop icon and singer Pink recently opened up about married life with Carey Hart in a rare new interview with Extra. P!nk, 41, opened up about weathering through the pandemic with her husband of 15 years. “It’s been a really scary year for everybody, but I didn’t lose my job and I didn’t lose my home, so I feel blessed. I feel like one of the lucky ones. I got COVID. My son and I were really sick, but we pushed through it and got through it and thank God, we’re fine now,” she explained.

She also revealed the secret to staying married for more than a decade. “For us, the answer is… there’s no quit button. Unless we find one. Right now, we don’t have one. But it’s also couples counselling. Learning how to speak the same language. ‘Cause we don’t speak the same language,” she said. “We love being a family. And we both come from families that gave up, and that’s okay. That was their journey, that was the journey we all were supposed to be on. But for us, we don’t want to do that,” she continued.

“A lot of people get Carey wrong when they think this is moto-dude, hypermasculine and tattoos. He’s just the most sensitive, supportive guy in the world. He never says no. Any dream I’ve ever had, ‘Yes, I’m with you. Whatever you want to do.’ It takes swallowing egos sometimes. It’s beautiful because it allows us to have this crazy, magical adventure and the kids, he gets to be with the kids when I’m onstage and I get jealous sometimes…but they love me more, so it’s okay.”

