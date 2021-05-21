Pink calls media ‘scum’ for ‘tearing apart’ Britney Spears: Wish I had reached out and gave her a hug

Singer Pink recently shared her thoughts on Britney Spears in the wake of her legal battle and documentary release. Scroll down to see what she said.

Cover Me In Sunshine singer Pink recently expressed her support for another pop singer! The 41-year-old recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and spoke about Britney Spears’ current condition with her conservatorship and recent media attention after the release of her documentary.

While chatting, Pink told Cohen: “I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs—none of us know what’s going on. We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason—she’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy,” she said.

She also confirmed that she saw Framing Britney Spears. “I did, and I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn’t know…I’m a strong person—I could have reached out more. I could’ve—I don’t know.” “I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support. And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug,” she continued.

If you didn’t know, Pink is one of the many celebrities who have voiced their support for Spears in the wake of her legal battle and documentary release. In the past, Sharon Stone, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, Reese Witherspoon, her boyfriend Sam Asghari and many more people stood up for her and called out the media for harassing her in the 90s.

