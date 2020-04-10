Pink chokes up as she talks about son Jameson's ordeal of suffering from Coronavirus

The Just Give Me a Reason singer stated that her son showed symptoms like fever, stomach pains, a headache including a sore throat.

The Raise Your Glass singer spoke about her son Jameson's ordeal of suffering from Coronavirus as she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Pink choked up while describing the suffering her three-year-old son had to go through when he tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Just Give Me a Reason singer stated that her son showed symptoms like fever, stomach pains, a headache including a sore throat. Pink had previously revealed that she was also had the symptoms of COVID-19 but revealed that her son Jameson's ordeal was worse in comparison.ellen show youtube

Pink goes on to add that Jameson complained of chest pains, and that he could not breathe and was throwing up. At this point, Pink reveals that she was the most scared for her son's health. Pink states that she wanted to take her son to the hospital and what else could be done to make her son's health better. The Walk Me Home singer says that she has never been terrified before this in her life. According to news reports, Jameson's started showing a fever on March 14 and for the next three weeks, his fever only worsened.

Pink mentions how her little son, stated showing newer symptoms and the fever was consistently rising. Pink reportedly says that at one point, her little son had a fever of 103. Later on, Pink revealed that she and son tested positive for Coronavirus and the situation only went south from thereon. Pink goes on to add that even though she did not have a fever, her asthma was only worsening with each passing day.

